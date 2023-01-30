2 hand grenades found in Moga village

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, January 30

The Moga police have seized two hand grenades and 37 cartridges at Pandori village in Dharamkot of this district, a police official said here on Monday.

Iqbal Singh, a resident of Karahe Wala village, said when he was levelling the fields of one Bhola, resident of Pandori village, with his tractor, he saw two bomb-like objects and some cartridges and informed the police.

The explosives were found dumped in the ground and appeared to be old, Iqbal said.

The Moga police have summoned experts to examine the hand grenades.

A case under the Explosives Act and Arms Act has been registered.