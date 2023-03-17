2 held for assault on doc

Tribune News Service

Nangal, March 16

The police arrested two locals after they allegedly assaulted a doctor at the Civil Hospital here late last evening. The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Kumar and Deepak Kumar. Their accomplice Raghav was absconding, said SHO Danish Veer Singh.

SMO Dr Naresh Kumar said Dr Aman Kalia was on duty at the emergency ward when a patient Sandeep along with his attendant Deepak reached there with problem of abnormal heartbeat. When the doctor asked him whether he had consumed alcohol, the patient and his attendant got enraged and started hitting him, said the SMO.

Meanwhile, the patient denied assaulting doctor and calimed the latter thrashed them and they had video clips of the incident. Demanding immediate arrest of suspects, the hospital staff suspended OPD functioning.