2 held for 'smuggling' poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Abohar: Two persons identified as Richhpal Godara (21) and Pintu Godara (19) were arrested for allegedly smuggling poppy husk here yesterday night. The police said they had seized 89-kg poppy husk from their possession at a check-post on the Abohar-Hanumangarh highway. In another incident, the CIA staff raided a house and seized 24-kg poppy husk from Gobind of Khairpur village in Seeto Gunno area. OC

Two die by suicide in Abohar

Abohar: A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Bahadurkhera village here yesterday evening. The kin of the deceased, Neetu, 26, alleged that she was being harassed by her husband Pradeep Kumar and his mother. In another incident, 35-year-old Bittu committed suicide at his residence near Sadulshehar here on Monday morning. His body was found hanging to a ceiling by his wife Sandeep Kaur. OC

4 cellphones seized from jail

Sangrur: The Sangrur jail authorities have seized four mobiles phones during three search operation. The jail authorities said they seized a mobile phone without SIM card from inmate Jagjit Singh during the search of barrack number 2. Meanwhile, a mobile phone was confiscated without SIM card while cleaning the sewerage in security zone and phones from backside of ward number 08. Three cases were registered in the matter and a further probe had been launched.