2 held for supplying arms

Bathinda, February 4
The police have arrested two persons allegdly involved in supplying of arms and ammunition in the district. Bathinda SSP J Elanchezhian said the police seized nine pistols and impounded a car.
The suspects have been identified as Amritpal Singh of Muktsar and Harmeet Singh, alias, Mitta of Jind in Haryana. The duo was produced before a local court which sent them on police remand.
The SSP said the duo used to procure weapons from various parts of the state and supply them in Ludhiana and Moga. The suspects had a history of running arms racket. Earlier, they were booked under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.
