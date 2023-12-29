2 held with 10 kg poppy husk, 8K intoxicating pills

Abohar, December 28
The Khuian Sarwar police today seized 8,000 intoxicating tablets from a woman alighting from a bus near the Gumjal barrier on the Abohar-Sriganganagar highway. The suspect, identified as Renu Kaur of Tappa Khera village near Malout, has been held under the NDPS Act.
Meanwhile, the Wahabwala police today seized 10 kg poppy husk while searching a mini truck at the Rajpura barrier on the Abohar-Sadulshehar road. The driver, identified as Sandeep Singh of Dhurkot in Ludhiana, was also arrested under the NDPS Act.
Besides, the city police arrested four persons red-handed while they were consuming ‘chitta’. The suspects, identified as Manpreet Singh, Ravi Kumar, Sunil Kumar and Anil Kumar, have been arrested under Section 27/61/85 of the NDPS Act.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 ex-Navy men
MEA says detailed verdict awaited, in touch with legal team
Ties with India have grown in hi-tech areas: Putin to EAM
Says Moscow understands PM Modi’s position on Ukraine
Haryana, Punjab CMs again fail to see eye to eye on SYL canal construction
Third meeting in 3 years ends inconclusively
Buzz over Kangana staging entry in HP poll arena
Bollywood actor has reportedly met BJP chief Nadda on more t...