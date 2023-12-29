2 held with 10 kg poppy husk, 8K intoxicating pills

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 28

The Khuian Sarwar police today seized 8,000 intoxicating tablets from a woman alighting from a bus near the Gumjal barrier on the Abohar-Sriganganagar highway. The suspect, identified as Renu Kaur of Tappa Khera village near Malout, has been held under the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, the Wahabwala police today seized 10 kg poppy husk while searching a mini truck at the Rajpura barrier on the Abohar-Sadulshehar road. The driver, identified as Sandeep Singh of Dhurkot in Ludhiana, was also arrested under the NDPS Act.

Besides, the city police arrested four persons red-handed while they were consuming ‘chitta’. The suspects, identified as Manpreet Singh, Ravi Kumar, Sunil Kumar and Anil Kumar, have been arrested under Section 27/61/85 of the NDPS Act.

