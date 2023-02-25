2 held with 75,500 intoxicating tablets in Abohar

Abohar, February 24
Two drug peddlers were held in the wee hours today when the police stopped a car on the NH 62. One of them, Raj Singh Raju, had spent seven years in jail in a case registered under the NDPS Act in 2014 and resumed drug trafficking after his release, investigation indicated.
The police said that 75,500 intoxicating tablets that Raj Singh Raju of Patrewala village and his accomplices Amandeep Singh of Dharangwala village had reportedly arranged after paying Rs 1.25 lakh from a supplier in the Bap area, near Jodhpur, had been seized.
Both were arrested under the NDPS Act. Their car bearing Haryana registration was also impounded by the police.
