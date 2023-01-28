2 hurt by Chinese string in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 27

A day after the Basant Panchmi, two persons were seriously injured due to Chinese string in two incidents in the city on Friday.

A 40-year-old man was injured on the Gurukul road. Raj Kumar of Pujawala Mohall was travelling on his motorcycle when his neck was cut by the chinese kite-flying string. Members of the Naujawan Welfare Society, a local NGO, took Raj Kumar to a hospital.

In another incident, 34-year-old Bant Singh of Naruana received injuries on his forehead and face on coming in contact with the Chinese kite-flying string while he was driving his two-wheeler on the Paras Ram Nagar overbridge.

