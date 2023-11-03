2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 2

Two persons were injured in a firing incident near Mall Road in Bathinda on Thursday night. The injured were identified as Advocate Resham Singh (28) of Rajgarh village and Shivam Paul of Paras Ram Nagar here.

Around 9 pm, two persons were shot at. They were immediately taken to the Civil Hospital where they had been referred to AIIMS, here.

SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said personal rivalry was the likely reason. He said the weapon had been recovered, while the accused fled from the spot and the police were on a hunt to nab them soon.

This is the second firing incident in the area. A few days back, Mall Road Association chief Harjinder Johal was shot by the two motorcycle-borne miscreants.