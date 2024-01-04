2 hurt in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Abohar: Two persons were injured as a tempo carrying ‘narma’ cotton overturned after trying to prevent a collision with a car on the way to Alamgarh from the Kandhwala bypass road amid dense fog on Wednesday morning. The driver of the car took the injured to the Civil Hospital. OC

Drugs seized near IB

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force seized 530 grams of heroin near the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector on Wednesday afternoon. A packet, with a rope loop attached to it, was found in a field on the outskirts of Naushera Dhalla village and is believed to have been dropped by a drone. TNS

Held for theft in gurdwara

Abohar: The police arrested Jagsir Singh Jaggi of Panjpir Mohalla based on a complaint by Satnam Singh, head granthi of Gurdwara Dhani Kadaka Singh. The latter alleged that Jaggi stole an LPG cylinder from the gurdwara. A court sent Jaggi to judicial custody on Wednesday. OC

Nihang killed

Muktsar: Two unidentified persons on Tuesday night killed a ‘nihang’, identified as Jasvir Singh, who had been residing in a tent for the past few days and offered ‘langar’ to commuters along the Gidderbaha-Malout highway. The deceased is survived by his three children. TNS

1 held with heroin

Abohar: Police authorities here seized 10 grams of heroin from Akbar Singh of Bariwala village and registered a case under the NDPS Act. The accused was sent to judicial custody by a court on Wednesday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar