Ferozepur: 2 injured in fog-related road mishap

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 6

A collision between a Force Trax vehicle and a trolley on Ferozepur-Fazilka road due to dense fog left two female teachers injured on Wednesday morning.

As per information, the vehicle carrying nine teachers was going to a private school at Mohan ke Hithar village in Guruharsahai sub-division when it hit a trolley parked alongside the road due to dense fog near the Qile Wala chowk.

A few other vehicles also hit each other, leaving traffic stranded for some time.The injured teachers were sent to a private hospital for treatment.

