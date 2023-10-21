2 jailed for life in murder case

Tribune News Service

Abohar: The court of District and Sessions Judge, Fazilka, has awarded life imprisonment to two persons accused in a murder case. Ravi Kumar was allegedly killed by Aman Kumar and Rahul Kumar when he tried to stop them from playing cards outside his house. OC

Drone seized near border

Chandigarh: The BSF recovered a broken drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran Sector’s Mari Megha village on Friday. Another drone had been recovered by the BSF near Mastgarh village on Thursday. TNS

Fake antacid drug seized

Muktsar: The police have booked Neeraj Kumar after 1,692 sachets of duplicate antacid were seized from his shop. This is the second time in a fortnight when duplicate sachets of this antacid have been seized here.

