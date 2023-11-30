2 kg drugs found in Tarn Taran, Amritsar villages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

In separate incidents, security agencies have seized about 2 kg narcotics near the international border in the Amritsar and Tarn Taran sectors on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, a joint search operation was launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Ranian village near Amritsar.

Two packets wrapped in white adhesive tape with a metal ring and luminous strip attached to those and containing about 1 kg heroin were found in the fields near the village, a BSF officer said.

During a second joint search operation, a packet wrapped in white tape weighing about 1 kg was found in the fields near Mehdipur village in Tarn Taran district.

