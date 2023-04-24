2-kg drugs seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 2-kg narcotics along the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Sunday.

“During a search on the outskirts of Dhanoe Kalan village, two packets of narcotics weighing about 2kg were found inside a bag lying in the fields,” he added.

In another incident, BSF troops apprehended a Pakistani national after he crossed over into the Indian territory in the Ferozepur sector on Saturday evening.

Hakim Ali, a 75-year-old resident of Kasur, had inadvertently entered into India and was later handed over to the Pakistani authorities.