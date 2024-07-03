2 kg heroin and 45 China-made cartridges seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 2

Two-kg heroin and 45 China-made cartridges have been seized from a field in Hindumalkot, 37 km from here, near the Pakistan border, the police said today.

Heroin packets carried ‘999’ markings that were popular with a section of the drug mafia in Pakistan and cartridges were engraved with “Made in China”.

The consignments were recently seized from the field near Pakki village, the police said. The field’s owner (name withheld) said he had not visited the field after the harvesting of wheat, which was completed two months ago. The seized heroin was valued at Rs 10 crore in the international market, sources said.

Hindumalkot police station SHO Mahesh Kumar said a case had been registered under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act and Arms Act.

