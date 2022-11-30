Fazilka: 2 kg of heroin dropped by drone seized

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, November 29

The police arrested two drug peddlers today and recovered over 2 kg of heroin from their possession.

Fazilka SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was recently dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border. However, the drone has neither been spotted by the BSF nor by residents of nearby villages.

The SSP said the police had intercepted a motorcycle near a seepage drain in the area between Hasta Kalan and Noorshah villages. On search, police personnel seized 2.105 kg heroin from Raj Singh, alias Raju, of Hazara Singh Wala village and Jagtar Singh of Gatti Mattar village in Ferozepur. Their bike has also been confiscated.

Sidhu said both the peddlers had come to take a consignment from a border village.

