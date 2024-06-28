2 killed, 4 hurt in clash over land dispute

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 27

Two persons were killed while four were injured in a firing incident in Kakkar Tarin village falling under the Lopoke police station here today. A land dispute was stated to be the reason behind the incident.

Those killed were identified as Gurpreet Singh and Beant Singh, both in their forties and residents of Kakar Tarin village. The incident occurred around 4 pm. Those injured included Gajjan Singh, Mangal Singh, Jagtar Singh and Baljit Singh.

The police nabbed a retired police inspector Inderjit Singh among four persons from the spot. Other three were Harpreet Singh, Charanjit Singh and Satnam Singh, all residents of Gumanpura village, while remaining suspects managed to flee from the spot. The police also seized two cars and a tractor from the scene.

DSP (Special) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra said a land dispute over 5 kanals of land was the reason behind the incident. He said the accused and victims were relatives. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and raids were on to nab remaining suspects. He said the source of weapons was being ascertained.

