2 labourers die as 2-storey house collapses in Ropar

Ropar, April 18

Two labourers were killed and one was injured critically when a two-storey house collapsed in Preet Colony here today. Two were still trapped under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh and Nazim. The injured Sahil has been referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. However, one labourer was rescued.

The trapped labourers have been identified as Kaka and Abhishek, residents of village Kalsi in Haryana.

On getting information, DC Preeti Yadav and SSP Gulneet Khurana reached the spot to supervise the rescue operation. The police along with teams of the ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and fire brigade personnel were called for rescue work. Till the filing of the report, the rescue work was going on.

House owner Rajinder Kaur said they had built the house in 1984 and it was under repair. She along with other members are staying in other house.

Yadav said the first priority of the administration was to rescue the trapped labourers. She said an inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

