 2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7.5K acres flooded in Fazilka : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • 2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7.5K acres flooded in Fazilka
Monsoon Fury

2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7.5K acres flooded in Fazilka

2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7.5K acres flooded in Fazilka

A flooded road at Dona Nanka village in Fazilka district. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Fazilka, July 14

The release of a huge volume of water on the intervening night of July 13 and 14 from its upstream has led to the Sutlej overflowing, with the gushing water entering the agricultural fields over 7,500 acres of land in Fazilka district. Most of the affected villages are located near the Indo-Pak border near Kawan Wali Pattan.

Even as the district has so far recorded only 120 mm of rainfall during the current monsoon season and there has been no rain for the last 10 days, rainwater from other areas has been playing havoc in the border villages of the district. According to sources, 1,99,872 cusecs of water have been released from Hussainiwala Headworks on Thursday morning, which reached the district last night.

Water has reached very close to the surface of the strategically important Kawan Wali bridge, which connects 12 villages to the mainland.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was expected to visit the district today but he later put off the visit.

Villagers told The Tribune that paddy, moong and green fodder crops on thousands of acres had been submerged in floodwater.

DC Senu Duggal said standing crops in about 7,500 acres of land have been submerged. She added that crops in 150 acres in Teja Rohela village, 125 acres in Chak Rohela, 300 acres in Mahatam Nagar, 450 acres in Muhar Jamsher, 600 acres in Hasta Kalan and 300 acres in Guddar Bhaini villages have been affected. Sona Singh, a resident of Dhani Sadda Singh, said houses have been surrounded by water from all sides. He added that they have not been provided tarpaulins and green fodder.

The most affected villages include Jhangar Bhaini, Gulaba Bhaini, Retewali Bhaini, Walleshah Hithar, Chak Rohela, Dhani Sadda Singh, Mohar Jamsher, Kanwan Wali, Dilawar Bhaini, Teja Rohela, Gudder Bhaini, Mahatam Nagar, Hasta Kalan, etc.

DC Duggal said although no one from the villages has been shifted to the relief camps set up by the district administration, all arrangements are in place and desired material is being offered to the victims.

#Fazilka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

2
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

3
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

4
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

7
Punjab

Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

8
Nation

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

9
Himachal

Water level in crucial Himachal dams almost double than normal, in Punjab 64 per cent above 10-year average

10
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

India, France talk defence co-production

India, France talk defence co-production

Discuss cooperation in green energy; consulate to come up in...

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Perfect launch, Chandrayaan-3 begins 6-week odyssey to moon

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Ajit has his way, gets Finance in Maha Cabinet rejig

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM

Defence cooperation with France important pillar of bilateral ties: PM


Cities

View All

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Soon, avail PGI superspeciality services over phone

Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Residents raise hue & cry over passage given to stone crushers' owners by panchayat of Rampur village

Arshdeep’s body found three days after it was swept away in floods

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

MC launches helpline to lift carcasses

Medical waste dumped in open, one booked

Man arrested for sacrilege