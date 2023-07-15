2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7.5K acres flooded in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, July 14

The release of a huge volume of water on the intervening night of July 13 and 14 from its upstream has led to the Sutlej overflowing, with the gushing water entering the agricultural fields over 7,500 acres of land in Fazilka district. Most of the affected villages are located near the Indo-Pak border near Kawan Wali Pattan.

Even as the district has so far recorded only 120 mm of rainfall during the current monsoon season and there has been no rain for the last 10 days, rainwater from other areas has been playing havoc in the border villages of the district. According to sources, 1,99,872 cusecs of water have been released from Hussainiwala Headworks on Thursday morning, which reached the district last night.

Water has reached very close to the surface of the strategically important Kawan Wali bridge, which connects 12 villages to the mainland.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was expected to visit the district today but he later put off the visit.

Villagers told The Tribune that paddy, moong and green fodder crops on thousands of acres had been submerged in floodwater.

DC Senu Duggal said standing crops in about 7,500 acres of land have been submerged. She added that crops in 150 acres in Teja Rohela village, 125 acres in Chak Rohela, 300 acres in Mahatam Nagar, 450 acres in Muhar Jamsher, 600 acres in Hasta Kalan and 300 acres in Guddar Bhaini villages have been affected. Sona Singh, a resident of Dhani Sadda Singh, said houses have been surrounded by water from all sides. He added that they have not been provided tarpaulins and green fodder.

The most affected villages include Jhangar Bhaini, Gulaba Bhaini, Retewali Bhaini, Walleshah Hithar, Chak Rohela, Dhani Sadda Singh, Mohar Jamsher, Kanwan Wali, Dilawar Bhaini, Teja Rohela, Gudder Bhaini, Mahatam Nagar, Hasta Kalan, etc.

DC Duggal said although no one from the villages has been shifted to the relief camps set up by the district administration, all arrangements are in place and desired material is being offered to the victims.

