2 minor sisters charred to death in Bathinda slum fire

Bathinda, April 23

Two minor sisters were charred to death and several others injured when a fire broke out in a slum in Oriya Colony, Bathinda, this morning. The deceased have been identified as Radha Kumar (5) and Meera Kumar (4).

Preliminary probe revealed that the fire broke out in a house where cooking was underway. It took three hours to douse the flames. Fire Brigade Officer Paramjit Singh said congested roads in the slum made it difficult for them them to reach the spot.

Ravinder Shah, father of the deceased girls, said, “As the fire spread, there was panic in the slum. Radha and Meera hid in another jhuggi. A cylinder in the jhuggi exploded and both girls suffered severe burns.”

We rushed them to the Bathinda Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, said Shah.

Bathinda (Urban) AAP MLA Jagroop Singh Gill reached the spot and promised to provide all possible help to the affected families. He announced Rs 1 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased girls and Rs 25,000 each to the affected families.

Congress Lok Sabha candidate Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu and BJP nominee Parampal Kaur also met the affected families.

