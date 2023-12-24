2 miscreants ‘attack’ cops on night patrol in Abohar, held

Our Correspondent

Abohar, December 23

During patrolling last night, a team of City-1 police was allegedly attacked by two persons to skip checking near Krushna Nagari here last night.

The duo created allegedly waved a sword and a pistol-like object. The locals helped the cops in controlling the miscreants who allegedly tried to tear the uniform of a constable. Many people rushed to the spot and a video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

A case has been registered under Sections 353, 186, 379 and 411 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against the suspects, who have been identified as Jasleen, alias Binny, of Ajit Nagar and Manjeet Singh of Burj Muhar.

SHO Sunil Kumar said the youths had a quarrel with someone a few days ago and perhaps to take revenge, they were roaming around with weapons last night.

Their interrogation revealed that they had also stolen a motorcycle on the same day. Jasleen already has nine cases registered against him, most of which are related to robbery. A court today remanded the duo for further interrogation.

Head Constable’s revolver ‘snatched’ in Moga

Unidentified persons allegedly snatched the service revolver of Head Constable Satnam Singh of Moga police late on Saturday night. Satnam was allegedly attacked when he was on his way home after doing duty at a police post at Kamal Ke village

The victim was allegedly severely thrashed and his service revolver snatched by the assailants. Senior police officers on Saturday visited the scene for inspection. The police are also scanning CCTV footage of the area TNS

