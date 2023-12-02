2 mobiles seized in Faridkot jail, 2 inmates booked

Faridkot, December 1
After an Instagram video featuring two inmates of the Faridkot jail went viral on social media, the prison authorities today claimed that two mobile phones had been recovered from the suspects and a case registered against them.
Suspects Akash and Rahul Dana are accused in the murder of Faridkot Youth Congress president and Zila Parishad member Gurlal Singh Pehalwan, who was killed in February 2021 here.
In the viral video, the suspects can be seen making a victory sign while a Punjabi song plays in the background. The video was shot in the jail. In the last one month, over 30 mobile phones have been recovered from the Faridkot jail, which houses over 2,000 prisoners, including many gangsters.
In another case, the Faridkot police on Friday registered a case against Charanjit Singh, an inmate, after a widow complained to the police that he was harassing and threatening her daughter from the jail.
It is alleged that Charanjit used to harass her daughter before her marriage and a case had been registered against him last year in this regard.
