2 Mohali agents arrested for illegal trafficking

Chandigarh, July 3

The Cyber Crime Division of the police has arrested two travel agents for indulging in illegal trafficking of persons from Punjab to Cambodia and other South-East Asian countries, said DGP Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday. Those arrested have been identified as Amarjeet Singh, who is the owner of Visa Palace Immigration in Mohali and his accomplice Gurjodh Singh.

A police spokesperson said the arrested agents were sending innocent persons from Punjab to Cambodia, promising them lucrative data entry jobs. On the arrival at Siam Reap, their passports were taken away from them and they were forced to work in cyber scamming call centres.

Yadav said following the statement of the victim, who had managed to escape from Cambodia after getting in contact with the Indian Embassy, the State Cyber Crime Police Station had registered an FIR and started investigation in this case.

He said preliminary investigation had revealed that the accused had sent many persons to the countries. The details of the victims were being obtained.

