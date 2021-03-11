2 months on, water released in Indira Gandhi canal

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 24

After closure of Indira Gandhi canal for more than two months affected 10 districts, including Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh, around 2,500 cusecs of water was released from Harike barrage today.

The closure had to be extended due to a major breach (May 9) in Sirhind Feeder canal, which shares embankment with Indira Gandhi canal near Sotha headworks in Muktsar.

Amarjit Mehra, Chief Engineer, Water Resources Department (Hanumangarh), said 250 cusecs of water was released from Harike barrage on Monday night. Gradually, the quantity has been increased to 2,500 cusecs, he said.