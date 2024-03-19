2 more farmers die of heart attack

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 18

Two more farmers, who were part of the ongoing “Dilli Chalo” protest of farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, have died in past 24 hours.

The deceased have been identified as Balkar Singh (76), a resident of village Tera Khurd of Ajnala town in Amritsar and Tehal Singh (40), a resident of Budhlada in Mansa district.

While Balkar Singh was protesting at the Shambhu border, Tehal Singh was part of the protesting farmers at Khanauri border.

Balkar Singh fell unconscious at Rajpura railway station while he was about to board a train to Amritsar. Farmers rushed him to Rajindra Hospital where he was declared dead. Tehal Singh, who was unwell since February 21, died at his home last night.

Member of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) Guramneet Singh said both were suffering from coughing and facing difficulty in breathing as they inhaled fumes of tear gas shells lobbed at farmers during a protest at Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The post-mortem of both farmers was performed today to find out the actual cause of death.

He said 11 farmers had died in the past 35 days. Of the 11, most have died due to heart attack. While one farmer died in a road accident, Shubhkaran was killed due to bullet injury during a protest at Khanauri border on February 21.

The names of farmers who died are Gyan Singh, Manjeet Singh, Darshan Singh, Gurjant Singh, Kernal Singh, Baldev Singh, Jeera Singh, Shubh Karan Singh, Bishen Singh, Balkar Singh and Tehal Singh.

