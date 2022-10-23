2 more held for Mohali RPG attack

Chandigarh, October 22
After arresting Charat Singh, one of the main accused in the RPG attack case from Mumbai, the Punjab Police have arrested his two aides and seized an AK-56 assault rifle from Ajmer.
The RPG attack was carried out at the Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali on May 9.
Those arrested have been identified as Syed Mohammad Touseef Chisty, alias Chinky, a resident of Ajmer, and Sunil Kumar, alias Kala. They had arranged hide outs for Charat Singh.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said police teams had recovered an AK-56 along with 100 rounds of ammunition and a .30 bore pistol.
The DGP said the probe revealed that Chinky had been in touch with Lakhbir Landa for five to seven years. On Landa’s directions, Chinky had arranged stay of Charat at a guest house in Ajmer. Charat revealed that Landa had sent around Rs 3-4 lakh to Chinky, the DGP said.
