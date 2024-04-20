Abohar: 2 more held in firing incident

Abohar, April 19
The police have arrested two more persons for firing outside a private college on April 16.
DSP Arun Mundan said they had earlier arrested Mukesh Kumar, Jatin Kumar and Harish Kumar. Now, Praveen of Dhani Bhagu Rajanwali and Ravi Kumar Ramsara village had been nabbed, he said.
