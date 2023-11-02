2 more held in Ropar double murder case

Ropar, November 1
The district police have arrested two more accused for the murder of two people at Kartarpur village near Nurpur Bedi. Those arrested have been identified as Rohit and Ravi. Both accused had fled to Karnal after committing the crime and were hiding there with the help of an acquaintance of another accused Jai Chand, father of Rohit. With this, four accused in the case have been arrested till now.
It was on October 30 night when Karam Chand and his sister-in-law Geeta were shot dead and Karam Chand’s son Sandeep was seriously injured in the attack.
The police had registered a case against Ravi Kumar, Kala, Jaswant Singh, Rohit Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Pampa, Lovely, Dharampal, Jai Chand, all residents of Kartarpur village, and 12 unidentified persons on the complaint of Rajkumar, brother of Karam Chand.
