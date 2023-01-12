Amritsar: 2 more held with 3.63 lakh tablets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 11

The police arrested two more persons in the interstate drug trafficking case of an Uttarakhand-based pharmaceutical firm, which is illegally manufacturing tramadol tablets being smuggled into the state.

The police has arrested Rishi Kumar of Gopali Saraa village in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, currently residing in Delhi and Rajan Kumar of Chainpur village, Saran district, Bihar. With their arrest, the police also seized 3, 63,800 tablets and Rs 4, 00,000 drug money from them.

#Uttarakhand