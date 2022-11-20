2 more nabbed in dera follower’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 19

After two days of questioning of three persons arrested in a murder case of Dera Sacha Sauda follower, Pardeep Singh, the Faridkot police claimed to have arrested two more persons today in a joint operation with the Counter Intelligence.

They have been identified as Vicky Chauhan and Sawarn Singh of Jaito. They had reportedly provided logistics (food, shelter and clothes) and weapons to the shooters and helped them escape after committing the crime.

They took three of the shooters in Sawarn Singh’s car and dropped them in Chandigarh, said Faridkot SSP Raj Pal Sandhu. The police have impounded the car, which was used to ferry the shooters from Bajakhana to Chandigarh after committing the murder.

The interrogation of the accused and evidence collected by the police so far revealed that Canada-based Goldy Brar had contacted Bhola Singh in the Faridkot jail and engaged his brother-in-law Manpreet Singh, alias Manni, who in turn got in touch with Bhupinder Singh of Faridkot, to murder the dera follower.

“Goldy Brar is the key conspirator,” said the SSP. Both Manpreet and Bhupinder were arrested from Hoshiarpur on November 17.

Bhola, a resident of Jeon Singh Wala village, has been lodged in the Faridkot jail on the charges of murdering a person in Tarn Taran, extortion and kidnapping.

Bhola was also accused of a murderous attack on Dera Sacha Sauda follower Shakti Singh on October 2, 2021, at Daggu Romana village in Faridkot. Shakti is one of the accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases.

The police had seized two pistols from Manpreet and Bhupinder, which were used in Pardeep’s murder.