2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Sukhmeet Bhasin
Bathinda, June 9
Police on Thursday arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
They have been identified as Keshav and Chetan.
Police had been searching Keshav's house here for the past two days but could not find him.
His mother and sister had admitted to the police that he had not come home since May 24.
Keshav has been charged with supplying weapons to Moosewala's killers and providing a vehicle used in the attack. The killers are said to have brought weapons from Amritsar.
Keshav, along with Sandeep Kekra, was spotted in the CCTV footage of May 29.
The SIT set up for the murder case is investigating the role of the arrested accused.
