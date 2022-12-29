2 nabbed for peddling opium from Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, December 28

The police have arrested two persons engaged in smuggling large quantities of opium from Rajasthan to the city and its suburbs. The duo is reportedly part of a gang involved in the smuggling of the contraband.

The police knew that the consignments of opium were regularly being brought in from Rajasthan but had failed to identify and pin down the peddlers.

SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh formed a special team to deal with the menace.

He said, “This is just the tip of the iceberg. The duo has given us some vital clues, all of which lead to Rajasthan. We will be making more arrests in the next few days.”

“We had a specific tip-off that two persons were bringing in more than 3 kg of pure opium to Mallipur Adda on the city’s outskirts. A team led by DSP (D) Ravinder Kumar Ruby and CIA in-charge Ravinder Kumar Ruby was positioned at the probable spot where the peddlers were to hand over the dope to their local handlers. We nabbed the suspects as soon as they reached the designated spot. They have been identified as Rajesh Kumar and Sunil Kumar, both of Jaipur,” added the SSP.

An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sujanpur police station.

10-kg heroin, arms seized

Gurdaspur: The police today nabbed two Gurdaspur-based smugglers and seized 10-kg heroin from them. Two imported revolvers with 180 cartridges were also seized. A spokesman said the duo had links with a Pakistan-based smuggler, Rehmat Man. An officer said the duo was returning after collecting 10 packets of heroin, each weighing one kg, and two revolvers from near the Chauntra border outpost. The contraband was pushed across the wire fencing from the Pakistan side using pipes. — TNS

