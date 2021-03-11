2 nabbed with contraband

Bathinda, April 24
After getting a tip-off, the Bathinda CIA staff raided and arrested two persons. The CIA staff conducted the raid near Duggal Palace road in the city and caught hold of the accused with 34 gms heroin and Rs 10,000.
The accused have been identified as Honey Singh and Sunil Kumar, both residents of Bathinda.
The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and their interrogation is on establish further links in their network, said police. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief
The revamped organisation has been announced
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...