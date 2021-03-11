2 nabbed with contraband

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 24

After getting a tip-off, the Bathinda CIA staff raided and arrested two persons. The CIA staff conducted the raid near Duggal Palace road in the city and caught hold of the accused with 34 gms heroin and Rs 10,000.

The accused have been identified as Honey Singh and Sunil Kumar, both residents of Bathinda.

The accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and their interrogation is on establish further links in their network, said police. —