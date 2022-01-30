2 Nigerians held, fake passports, Rs 1.93 lakh seized

Abohar, January 29

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested after they were found roaming in Sriganganagar, 40km from here, suspiciously, the police said today.

The accused have been identified as Umru Nelson and Hopey Enakume.

According to CID sources, the duo were found roaming in the prohibited area of Kesarisinghpur and Srikaranpur for the past three days without any authorisation from the authorities.

On the complaint of Baldev Singh, ASI CID, they have been booked under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and Section 3/4 of the Indian Passport Act. Four fake passports in different names and Rs 1.93 lakh have been seized from the accused. — OC