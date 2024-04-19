2 of Bambiha gang held

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force have arrested two persons owing allegiance to the Bambiha gang along with two pistols, 10 cartridges and a car. Those arrested have been identified as Anmoldeep Singh of Adhnian village and Gurmeet Singh of Abul Khurana village. Muktsar SP (D) Manmeet Singh Dhillon said they had a tip-off that the duo was going to commit some crime. TNS

Man held with 1 kg of opium

Muktsar: The police have seized 1 kg of opium from a person near an eatery on the Malout road on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Mitha Lal of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. A case under various Sections of the NDPS Act has been registered against him. TNS

Boy taking selfie dies

Abohar: A 16-year-old boy died after he fell from an overhead water tank at Sherewala village. Sarpanch Sandeep Bhadu said two boys reached their village on Wednesday night and one of them climbed the overhead water tank to take a selfie with pigeons. He said as the water tank was in a dilapidated condition, the boy fell down.

