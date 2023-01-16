2 of robbers' gang arrested in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 15

Two members of the gang have been arrested by the city (1) police. The search is on for arresting the two others gang members.

For the last few days, there was panic in the city as several incidents of broad daylight robberies by masked bikers, who were armed with swords, were being reported. MLA Sandeep Jakhar and Beopar Mandal leaders had strongly condemned the police for the alleged poor patrolling.

The city-1 SHO, Inspector Paramjit Kumar, said on Sunday a special police team was formed to investigate robbery incidents and nab miscreants.

The team arrested Judge, alias Khiladi, and Akashdeep Singh Happy of Kikkarkhera village while their two accomplices Kattu, alias Prakash, and Sunil, alias Sheenu, of the same village were absconding, the SHO said.

During interrogation, both arrested youths reportedly confessed to looting

Rs 84,000 in cash and a gold ring from a petrol pump manager on Old Fazilka Road, besides robbing several vegetable vendors on January 4, the SHO added. The gang members used to target residents in the morning and then rest till evening to before committing another crime in the evening, the SHO said. — TNS