2 of terror module held in Punjab, pistols seized

Chandigarh, June 11
The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested two more operatives of a terror module being run by foreign-based mastermind Iqbalpreet Singh, alias Buchi, said DGP Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.
Those arrested have been identified as Simarjot Singh of Ludhiana and Arshpreet Singh, alias Arsh, of Patiala. Police teams have also seized two pistols — one .30 calibre and one .32 calibre — along with 11 cartridges from them.
The development came close on the heels of the arrest of four members of this module, including key operative Gurwinder Singh, alias Shera, after recovering three pistols along with 13 cartridges from their possession on May 14.
Iqbalpreet Buchi is a close associate of Ramandeep Bagga, alias Canadian, who was the main shooter in seven target killings that took place during 2016-17 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Yadav said acting on the reliable inputs, AGTF teams, under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, raided a house in Ludhiana and arrested the accused.
He said the police had averted the sensational crimes in Punjab and neighbouring states with the arrest of both operatives. The accused had criminal backgrounds with cases of murder, attempt to murder, under the Arms Act and NDPS Act registered against them in Punjab and Rajasthan, he added.
