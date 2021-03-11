2 Pakistani intruders held at Amritsar border, 1 in Fazilka

Amritsar/Fazilka, June 6
The BSF nabbed Pakistani intruder Shahid Ali (32), a resident of Lahore, near Ranian border village. He was trying to enter India by crossing the Ravi on Saturday. BSF officials told the police that he was challenged and asked to stop, but he did not.
The Lopoke police have registered a case under Sections 3, 34 and 20 of the Indian Passport Act and Section 14 of the IPC against Shahid.
In another incident, the BSF nabbed a Pakistani intruder, who entered the Indian territory from Kalia village BOP in Tarn Taran on Saturday. He was identified as Muhammad Amyad of Sarhali, Kasur district. The BSF apprehended Pakistan national Abdul Mazid (18) near the border outpost Chack Khiva in Fazilka sector. He is from Okara district. /OC
