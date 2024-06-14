2 peddlers arrested with 100 gm heroin

Abohar, June 13
Two drug peddlers were arrested with 100 grams of heroin on Pathanwala Road in Sriganganagar.
The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, Abohar, and Gurmeet Singh of Balluana. The duo was held under the NDPS Act.
During interrogation, the accused claimed that a Fazilka-based medical practitioner had delivered them the contraband near Dangarkhera on Sunday.
The duo said they had paid Rs 19,000 online and gave Rs 20,000 to him. The remaining amount was to be paid after selling the heroin.
Cops said they had started a search for the medical practitioner.
In another case, the Wahabwala police have seized 10 kg of poppy husk from Kuldeep Kumar Chandu of Rampura village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against Chandu.
