2 peddlers booked after youth dies of overdose

Muktsar, June 8

Malout Sadar police have booked two persons after a 23-year-old boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the cremation ground of Shergarh village here on Thursday. The deceased Jagmeet Singh’s uncle Sewak Singh alleged that the boy had died due to overdose of drugs. “Some people in our Shergarh village sell drugs and Jagmeet had gone with them on Thursday, but was found dead later. We want strict police action against them,” Sewak said. Meanwhile, Buta Ram and Dalip Ram of the same village had been booked under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC, who were yet to be arrested.

