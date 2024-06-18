2 peddlers held with 1 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 17

The Moga police have seized 1 kg heroin from the possession of two persons today.

The accused have been identified as Beant Singh and Sukhdeep Singh.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Soni said the accused were nabbed when they were waiting for their customers to sell the contraband.

The SSP claimed that Beant was involved in drug peddling for the past seven years and he was already facing five cases under the NPDS Act (four in Moga and one in Sirsa, Haryana).

Soni added that Sukhdeep was into drugs trafficking for the past 10 years and had six cases registered against him.

He said five cases were registered against Sukhdeep in Moga and one in Barnala.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo at the Ajitwal police station in Moga.

