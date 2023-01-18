2 peddlers in police custody

Our Correspondent

Abohar, January 17

Two drug smugglers, who were caught while trying to pick six packets of heroin dropped by Pakistani drones at Raiyanwali village in Sriganganagar in the wee hours on Sunday, have been sent to five-day police custody.

The accused—Manpreet Singh (30) of Atari and Jatinder Singh (31) of Gagarmal village of Ajnala—were reportedly apprehended by the villagers and the BSF.

Their two accomplices had fled with an SUV, which was found abandoned, at Chak 62 RB village. The police are tracing owner of the car from its chassis and engine number.

