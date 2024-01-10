2 peddlers killed in Zira encounter

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, January 9

Two wanted drug smugglers were killed and their third accomplice was injured during an encounter with the STF team at old Talwandi Bhai road near Zira this evening.

In the exchange of fire, one STF head constable also got injured, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The police reportedly seized the arms used by the smugglers and the consignment of “chitta” was also recovered.

As per information, the incident took place around 4.15 pm when the armed drug smugglers Sandeep Singh alias Soni of Mundi Jamal in Moga, Anmol Preet Singh alias Mola, along with Sukhbir Singh alias Gora, both residents of Kotise Khan in Moga district, were going in a car reportedly to strike a deal with a customer in Zira.

As soon as their car, reached near old Talwandi Bhai road, the STF Bathinda sleuths, who were following the peddlers, tried to intercept their car, however, the accused opened firing towards them.

Later, in retaliation, the STF sleuths also fired back during which Sukhbir Singh alias Gora died while two smugglers Sandeep and Anmol Preet were severely injured, who were taken to the Civil Hospital in Zira where Sandeep succumbed to the injuries.

Anmol was later referred to Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot where his condition was reportedly critical whereas the condition of the injured STF Head Constable was stable.

Meanwhile, Harjinder Singh, a relative of Sandeep, said the deceased was innocent and had nothing to do with the drug smuggling, accusing that the police had eliminated him in a fake encounter.

Sources said all accused had been booked in several cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) and Arms Acts in the past.

