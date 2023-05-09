2 PGI docs among 5 shortlisted for BFUHS VC's post

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

The Punjab Government has shortlisted five names for the post of Vice Chancellor (VC) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

According to sources a committee led by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua shortlisted five medical professionals for the VC’s post. This panel of five doctors will be sent to the Punjab Governor later this week.

Those who have been shortlisted, include Prof Rakesh Sehgal, Dean, PGI, Chandigarh, and Prof Baljinder Singh, working as a professor in the Department of Nuclear Medicine, PGI, Chandigarh.

Earlier, Prof Sehgal served as Director, Central Research Institute, Kasauli. Apart from them, the list includes names of Prof Jagdish Chander, former head, Department of Microbiology, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, Prof KK Aggarwal, former Principal, Government Medical College, Patiala, and Delhi-based Prof Rajiv Sood.