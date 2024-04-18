2 pistols belonging to Bambiha group recovered by Phagwara police

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, April 17
The Phagwara police have arrested an accused and recovered 2 pistols. Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said a case was registered against Dildar Singh, a resident of Jethuwal village under the Arms Act in Sadar police station. A pistol along with ammunition and Rs 9,80,000 were recovered from him.
During investigation, the accused Dildar Singh admitted that the recovered pistol was taken from Vishal, a resident of Sodhi village. Vishal was kept in the Kurukshetra District Jail on April 12 for five days. He was brought on the production warrant and inquired. During the inquiry, one .32 bore and a country pistol were recovered from his house. He admitted that he was associated with the Bambiha gang and used to buy and bring arms from Madhya Pradesh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital
On June 29, 2023, he was arrested by US Customs and Border P...
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Campaigning wraps up for Phase-I, top leaders go all out on the hustings
Roadshows, rallies held across 21 states | 8 Union ministers...
Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp
Its defence firms supplied key components to Tehran