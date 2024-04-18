2 pistols belonging to Bambiha group recovered by Phagwara police

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, April 17

The Phagwara police have arrested an accused and recovered 2 pistols. Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said a case was registered against Dildar Singh, a resident of Jethuwal village under the Arms Act in Sadar police station. A pistol along with ammunition and Rs 9,80,000 were recovered from him.

During investigation, the accused Dildar Singh admitted that the recovered pistol was taken from Vishal, a resident of Sodhi village. Vishal was kept in the Kurukshetra District Jail on April 12 for five days. He was brought on the production warrant and inquired. During the inquiry, one .32 bore and a country pistol were recovered from his house. He admitted that he was associated with the Bambiha gang and used to buy and bring arms from Madhya Pradesh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara