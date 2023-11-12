2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 11

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali’s two professors — Arvind and Krishnendu Gongopadhyay — have been elected as Fellows of the National Academy of Sciences (NASI) 2023-24.

Arvind, a Physical Sciences Professor is also the Vice Chancellor of Punjabi University, Patiala and Krishnendu Gongopadhyay, a Mathematical Sciences Professor is the HOD of the Department.

The citation from NASI reads that Prof Arvind has been elected for ‘his outstanding work on quantum optics and continuous variable quantum cryptography. He along with his collaborators performed the first quantum computing experiment in India. He has designed new protocols for secure quantum communication and has intensively worked on popularization of science. He also leads the photonics vertical of QuEST, a national program of Department of Science and Technology (DST) dedicated to quantum science and technology.’

Prof Gongopadhyay has been elected ‘for his notable contribution in the interface between Group Theory and Geometry, dealing with a broad range of issues on the theme, including classification of conjugacy classes, symmetry groups, classification of isometries etc.’

NASI, founded in 1930 under the leadership of the world-renowned scientist Dr Meghnad Saha, is the oldest amongst India’’s three science academies. It has 1944 Members and 1,959 fellows from all parts of the country, including 15 honorary fellows and 113 foreign fellows from various disciplines of Science and Technology.

#Mohali #Punjabi University Patiala