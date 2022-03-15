2 Punjab officers promoted to IAS cadre

Chandigarh, March 15
With the Union Ministry of Personnel issuing the notification in this regard, two Punjab state service officers: Gulpreet Singh Aulakh and Dr Sona Thind - have been promoted to the prestigious union Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre.
In total, 10 officers who had been recommended by Punjab government ranging across a wide spectrum of state services were interviewed by the Board for two posts on February 5 at the UPSC headquarters in the national capital.
The state qualification criteria for recommendation of candidates for the UPSC interview entailed rigorous matching up of exemplary service record, length of service and above all the nuanced understanding and appreciation of their departmental domain areas.
The official communique released by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training Government of India, reads, "... In exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 8 (2) of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954 read with Regulation 8 of the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by selection) Regulations, 1997 and Rule 3 of the Indian Administrative Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, the President is pleased to appoint the following members of the Non-State Civil Service of Punjab to the Indian Administrative Service ....".
1973-born Gulpreet Singh Aulakh is serving as Divisional Soil Conservation Officer and is posted at the Chandigarh Office presently.
Currently, Dr. Thind holds charge as Joint Director Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Punjab.
