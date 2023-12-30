2 quintal poppy husk seized

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The district police on Friday arrested a truck driver for allegedly smuggling 2.04 quintal of poppy husk from Rajasthan. The suspect has been identified as Budh Raj, a resident of Phalodi district in Rajasthan. Muktsar SSP Bhagriath Singh Meena informed that a truck was intercepted on Thursday near Chak Kala Singh Wala village and 12 bags of poppy husk were found in it. TNS

2 held with stolen car, bikes Muktsar: The police have arrested two persons and recovered seven stolen motorcycles, seven cell phones and a car from them. Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said the accused were identified as, Gurdeep Singh and Vicky Singh, both residents of Malout. Besides, Gurdeep has given the information about his accomplice, Anmol Singh, a resident of Malout, the SSP added.

