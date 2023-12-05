2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 4

The Counter Intelligence wing of the Bathinda police have arrested two operatives of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing anti-national slogans in Punjab and adjoining states.

Those arrested have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh of Naseebpura village in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, and Lovepreet Singh of Kotshamir, Bathinda. Cops also seized three cans of black spray, a flag of Khalistan and one motorcycle from them.

In a tweet, DGP Gaurav Yadav said the duo had confessed that they were working for the SFJ and were in touch with an associate of Jagjit Singh, who used to send money to the SFJ activists in India on behalf of Gurpatwant Pannu.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested persons had received Rs 1,25,000 through Western Union from the SFJ to carry out these tasks, the DGP said.

Avneet Kaur Sidhu, AIG, Counter Intelligence, Bathinda, said, a case under Sections 153, 153A, 505 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against the accused.

Recently, boycott Air India, Khalistan zindabad and SFJ zindabad were seen at various spots in Bathinda, Dharmshala in Himachal Pradesh and Hanumangarh Railway Station in Rajasthan.

