2 SGPC members raise banner of revolt against SAD president Sukhbir Badal, announce to support Bibi Jagir Kaur

Parvesh Sharma

Barnala, November 8

In what appears to be a big problem for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal, two members of SGPC from Barnala raised a banner of revolt and announced to support Bibi Jagir Kaur in SGPC elections.

They have also appealed to all members to free the SGPC from the alleged clutches of Sukhbir Badal, who has allegedly failed to deliver justice in cases pertaining to sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

“I would vote for Bibi Jagir Kaur and also request to all with folded hands to support Jagir Kaur as its first time, that we have got a chance to free the SGPC from SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who wants to run SGPC and SAD as per his wishes without caring for hard working workers and leaders,” said Baldev Singh Chungha, SGPC member from Bhadaur area of Barnala district.

He was expelled from SAD in March 2022 after he supported the calls for leadership change in SAD.

“Neither am I against SAD nor against present SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who is a good man and I know him personally. But since Dhami is not able to take decisions independently, there is a need of change of SGPC president,” said Chungha.

Former SAD MLA and SGPC member Balbir Singh Ghunas said despite working hard for SAD and Sikh Panth, he was being sidelined without any valid reasons.

“I respect Bibi Jagir Kaur as she is first one who has taken stand for transparency in the working of SGPC. I would vote for her and hope that she would apologise after becoming SGPC president for the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and take effective steps for the betterment of Panth” he said.

Meanwhile, Senior SAD leader from Barnala, Satnam Singh Rahi, said Chungha was expelled from party while Ghunas has enjoyed power when SAD was in power.

“SAD president Sukhbir Badal has always taken care of all workers and taken all effective steps to punish the persons involved in sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib. All allegations are baseless” he said.

