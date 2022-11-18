2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

The Punjab Police on Thursday arrested three persons, including two shooters, involved in the targeted killing of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh.

Was shot on nov 10 Dera follower Pardeep Singh was shot dead by 6 assailants at Kotkapura on November 10

Three shooters nabbed within hours of the murder from Patiala by the Delhi Police

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing

Goldy Brar is also the main accused in murder case of singer Sidhu Moosewala

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the shooters were identified as Manpreet Singh (26), alias Mani, and Bhupinder Singh (22), alias Goldy, both of Faridkot, while the third accused was Baljit Singh, alias Manna, of Muktsar.

Sirsa-based Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six assailants at Kotkapura on November 10.

The DGP said, “Both the shooters were arrested from Hoshiarpur while they were waiting for a bus to flee to Himachal Pradesh. Both have criminal cases pending against them. Their interrogation is expected to unravel the conspiracy hatched by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and his network in the case.” Yadav said Manna was arrested from Jaito in Faridkot for providing logistical support to three Haryana-based shooters, including two minors, already arrested by the Delhi Police. Faridkot SSP Rajpal Singh said they had secured permission to question the minors.

